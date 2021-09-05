Teachers' Day 2021: PM Modi Recalls 'Distinguished Leadership' Of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on September 5 to mark birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders today extended greetings and thanked the teaching community for their contribution. In messages shared on social media on the occasion of Teachers' Day, various leaders paid tribute to former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan, an esteemed educationist. On the occasion, PM Modi wished teachers across the country and praised educators for their continued efforts to support the "education journey of students" in the light of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet, “Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured that the education journey of students in the Covid-19 times.”

Paying respects to Dr Radhakrishnan, PM Modi wrote, “I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished leadership as well as contributions to our nation.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted on the occasion. In a note in Hindi, the minister thanked the teachers of the country for their contribution to nation-building. In his tweet, he also paid tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan, who he addressed as a great philosopher and an excellent educator.

महान दार्शनिक व उत्‍कृष्‍ट शिक्षक भारत के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ.सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन जी की जयंती पर उन्हें स्मरण कर नमन करता हूँ।



Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said in a tweet, “Humble tributes to an outstanding educator, philosopher, statesman and former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr S Radhakrishnan.” He further added, “My gratitude to all our Gurus on the special occasion of Teachers' Day, who play a vital role in shaping young minds and building our nation.”

Humble tributes to an outstanding educator, philosopher, statesman & former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Dr S Radhakrishnan as “an intellectual giant and a great educationist”.

शिक्षक दिवस की पूरे शिक्षक परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। समाज के निर्माण में शिक्षकों की अग्रणी भूमिका रही है। सभी का अभिनंदन है।



Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shared images of Dr S Radhakrishnan and wrote, “Respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.”

Respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.



Be a constant learner.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will also be conferring the national awards to teachers. The awards will be presented to teachers across the county who have been chosen through an online selection process conducted in three stages. The country has been celebrating September 5 as Teachers' Day since 1962 to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1954.