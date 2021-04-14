Happy Tamil New Year 2021 Wishes And Messages To Share

Tamil New Year Puthandu is being celebrated. Puthandu Vaazhthugal!

Puthandu, the Tamil new year is being celebrated today. On this day, people in Tamil Nadu greet each other by saying "Puthandu Vaazhthugal" or "Iniya Puthaandu Nalvaazhthugal", which means "Happy New Year". Like all other new year days being celebrated in India, Puthanduis a great family time when people clean up their house and decorate with fresh flowers and rangolis. A tray with fruits, flowers and a lamp is placed at the altar where the household deities are kept. People also visit local temples but this year due to the pandemic, there are restrictions in place and everyone has been urged to avoid crowded placed. On Puthandu, Tamilians across the world wear new clothes and the younger people visit elders to seek their blessings.

Puthandu Vazthukal!

Puthandu wishes, messages, SMS and images to share

Best wishes for Tamil New Year! Puthaandu Vaazhthugal!

Puthandu Nalvaazhtugal. Happy Tamil New Year!

May this year turn around and bring good health, happiness to all. Puthandu Vaazhthugal!

Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Puthandu!

Puthandu Vazthukal!

May this year's Puthandu bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Have a great Tamil New Year!

May this year's Puthandu bring in abundance joy and prosperity to your life. Have a blessed Tamil New Year!

Today is Tamil New Year! Let's pray for health and happiness for everyone. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Puthandu Vazthukal!

On Puthandu, many people in the state, particularly the business community, mark the day with the first financial transaction of the year known as the Kai-vishesham. A traditional dish called Mangai-pachadi is symbolic of Puthandu. Made with jaggery, mustard, raw mango, neem leaves and red chilies, this dish is ritually tasted by Tamilians on the new year. A number of cultural events are also held but this year mass public programmes are not being allowed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Wish you a safe and happy Puthandu!