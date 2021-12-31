Happy New Year 2022: Spice Up Your New Year’s Eve With These Party Themes, Game And Food Options, And Gift Ideas

Safety is also the focus this New Year's eve yet again.

Like 2020, 2021, too, hasn't been an easy year, with the shadow of the pandemic and its variants still looming over us. It has also been another year of perseverance, resilience, and mutual support. But now it's time for new beginnings. As we move towards the end of this year, there is much to hope for in the coming months. As the world continues with its new normal, we recommend that you tailor your New Year festivities keeping in mind the rules and regulations in light of the pandemic.

To make your job easy, we have curated a list of New Year recommendations including ideas for party themes, games, food and gifts.

Party themes

Given that the last 12 months involved a lot of binge-watching on OTT platforms, nothing can beat a movie or show marathon with your loved ones. The best part? You can do this in your living room the old-fashioned way or virtually, depending on the COVID-19 restrictions in your area. You can also do a classic potluck party with your friends or a cook-with-your-family party to make New Year's Eve memorable.

These apart, there are plenty of ways to spend Friday evening at home and mark the new year. You can have a disco-themed party and dance your way into 2022 with your friends. Funky retro music, glitter gowns, platform shoes, and, of course, a sparkly disco ball can all be added to the celebration.

Then there's the retro-themed party, where you can start the countdown to the new year by dressing up as a flapper or Gatsby and decorating your space with all the coolest retro and old-school objects.

You can also throw a pyjama party, where you can spend the night at home in your pyjamas and slippers while sipping hot chocolate.

Games

Nothing can beat the good old quizzing games that always end up in lots of laughter. Be it the classic ‘Never Have I Ever' or ‘Who Knows Me Better', you can personalise the questions to make the game special and memorable. You can always give the games a special New Year spin. For instance, give the classic ‘Two Truths And A Lie' a skip and go with ‘Two Resolutions And A Lie'.

If you are in the mood for some board game fun, you can always fall back on the likes of Monopoly or everyone's favourite Uno.

Food

No party is complete without food! While it may be tempting to go overboard, try exercising restrain and avoid ordering or making more food than required. Also, choosing to opt for finger food that is easy to put together. Potlucks and bring-your-own-snack menus are great ideas to ensure that there is a variety of food on the table.

Gifts

There's no better way to begin the year than by making a loved one smile and, in this regard, gifts are always a good idea. While handmade gifts are special, you can also look for subscriptions that a person may enjoy and gift them a year-long coupon for the same. Gift cards are also a great idea as people can buy what they want. Additionally, you can also enrol your friend or family member for a class or workshop that they always wanted to attend. If you have doubts, ask the person for their preferences.

So, stay safe as you ring in 2022. Happy New Year.