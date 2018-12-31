Happy New Year 2019: Messages To Wish Your Loved Ones

New Year 2019: Share thoughtful messages with your loved ones this New Year's.

As celebrations have kickstarted to usher in 2019, it is time to see out 2018 to welcome the New Year with these special messages for your loved ones to light up their day. December 31 is celebrated the world over as New Year's Eve. Fireworks, parties and celebrations of all kinds take place on the occasion as billions of people around the world wait with bated breath for the clock to strike midnight. More than 24 times in the world with as many time zones spread across the globe, people count down to the moment of midnight to welcome the New Year's Day.

