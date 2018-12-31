Happy New Year 2019: Messages To Wish Your Loved Ones

As celebrations have kickstarted to usher in 2019, it is time to see out 2018 to welcome the New Year with these special messages for your loved ones to light up their day. December 31 is celebrated the world over as New Year's Eve. Fireworks, parties and celebrations of all kinds take place on the occasion as billions of people around the world wait with bated breath for the clock to strike midnight. More than 24 times in the world with as many time zones spread across the globe, people count down to the moment of midnight to welcome the New Year's Day.
- The New Year is here! Look ahead, embark on the road to success. May you have a great journey to your destination! Happy 2019.
- May this year bring new happiness, goals, achievements and a lot of new inspiration for your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.
- Hope the coming yer is a joyful ride for you and your family. Here's wishing you the best year ahead. Happy New Year.
- Wishing each day of your life to be filled with success, happiness and prosperity. Happy 2019.
- Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous New Year.
- Here's your chance to turn over a new leaf. May you have a successful journey ahead. Happy New Year!
- Wishing you healthy, peaceful and joyful 2019.
- Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy New Year 2019.