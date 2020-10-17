Happy Navratri: PM Modi Tweets Video On Shailputri Devi, Greetings, Stotras

Happy Navratri 2020: PM Modi took to twitter and posted a video of Shailputri Devi with stotras or chants for the goddess. "Pranams to Maa Shailputri worshipped on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous...," the PM wrote on Twitter

Happy Navratri: PM Modi Tweets Video On Shailputri Devi, Greetings, Stotras

Happy Navratri Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Navratri today

Happy Navratri 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Shardiya Navratri starts today with the puja of Shailputri Devi, the first avatar of Navdurga. PM Modi took to twitter and posted a video of Shailputri Devi with stotras or chants for the goddess. "Pranams to Maa Shailputri (first form of Goddess Durga worshipped) on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.    

"Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi said in another tweet.     

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Greetings, Messages, Images, Videos from across India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national chief JP Nadda greeted the nation on Navratri.    

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri.    

In a video message on Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, "I wish Happy #Navratri to all for this day marks the start of the festive season. May this auspicious time be the harbinger of happiness, health & prosperity for all. Urge everyone to observe all safety precautions against #Covid19 while celebrating with your family & friends."   

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participated in the inauguration ceremony of the famous Dasara festival, in Mysuru. This year amid Covid pandemic, the festivities will be limited to the Mysuru Palace.    

At Kanpur, devotees visited the Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple today. "We thank the government for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and the temple is being sanitized regularly," the temple priest Mahant Anand told news agency ANI.   

Prayers and aarti were done at the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on the first day of Navratri. Devotees also visited the Kalkaji Temple in the city.    

Sharadiya Navratri involves praying to Goddess Durga and her nine forms or Navdurga. Navratri and Durga Puja are celebrated in unique ways in different states of the country. Sharad Navratri marks Goddess Durga defeating the demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

ps2if8g

Navratri 2020 Image: PM Modi tweeted about Ma Shailputri, the first avatar of Goddess Durga

Happy Navratri 2020: Have a safe and happy festive days ahead! 

Comments
PM Modi greets people on NavratriShailputri DeviNavratri 2020

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india