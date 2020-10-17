Happy Navratri: PM Modi Tweets Video On Shailputri Devi, Greetings, Stotras

Happy Navratri Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Navratri today

Happy Navratri 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Shardiya Navratri starts today with the puja of Shailputri Devi, the first avatar of Navdurga. PM Modi took to twitter and posted a video of Shailputri Devi with stotras or chants for the goddess. "Pranams to Maa Shailputri (first form of Goddess Durga worshipped) on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥



Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/0iIMFx8cZz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

"Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi said in another tweet.

नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जगत जननी मां जगदंबा आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का संचार करें। जय माता दी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national chief JP Nadda greeted the nation on Navratri.

आप सभी को एवं आपके पूरे परिवार को शारदीय नवरात्रि के पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता।⁰नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।



जय माता दी! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 17, 2020

‘नवरात्रि' तप, साधना और शक्ति उपासना का प्रतीक है।



नवरात्रि के महापर्व की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। माँ भगवती सभी पर अपनी कृपा व आशीर्वाद बनाये रखें।

जय माता दी! pic.twitter.com/cuIvns5RmI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2020

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम् वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्री यशस्विनीम् ||



सभी देशवासियों को नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। माँ दुर्गा के प्रथम रूप, शक्ति और शांति की प्रतीक माँ शैलपुत्री संपूर्ण जगत का कल्याण करें, यही प्रार्थना है। pic.twitter.com/x8Cmmmqqsx — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 17, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri.

#WATCH Balrampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of #Navratripic.twitter.com/QV7sw3VHF8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

In a video message on Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, "I wish Happy #Navratri to all for this day marks the start of the festive season. May this auspicious time be the harbinger of happiness, health & prosperity for all. Urge everyone to observe all safety precautions against #Covid19 while celebrating with your family & friends."

I wish Happy #Navratri to all for this day marks the start of the festive season. May this auspicious time be the harbinger of happiness, health & prosperity for all. Urge everyone to observe all safety precautions against #Covid19 while celebrating with your family & friends. pic.twitter.com/HF8x0QuSSF — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 17, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participated in the inauguration ceremony of the famous Dasara festival, in Mysuru. This year amid Covid pandemic, the festivities will be limited to the Mysuru Palace.

Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participates in the inauguration ceremony of Dasara festival, in Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/m9gkamLRCs — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

At Kanpur, devotees visited the Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple today. "We thank the government for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and the temple is being sanitized regularly," the temple priest Mahant Anand told news agency ANI.

Kanpur: Devotees offer their prayers at city's Vaibhav Lakshmi & Durga temple on the first day of #Navratri, today.



Temple priest Mahant Anand says, "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All #COVID19 measures are being taken by us & temple is being sanitised regularly." pic.twitter.com/C2pt5ToRnB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

Prayers and aarti were done at the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on the first day of Navratri. Devotees also visited the Kalkaji Temple in the city.

#WATCH: Prayers being offered at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on the first day of #Navratri, today. pic.twitter.com/skkwlGxe15 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

Delhi: Devotees queue up outside Kalka Ji Temple to offer their prayers on the first day of #Navratri, today. pic.twitter.com/M4xOQzDPra — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

Sharadiya Navratri involves praying to Goddess Durga and her nine forms or Navdurga. Navratri and Durga Puja are celebrated in unique ways in different states of the country. Sharad Navratri marks Goddess Durga defeating the demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

