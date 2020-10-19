Navratri 2020: Rangoli Designs And Their Origin, A Pattern Each Day

Navratri 2020: Rangolis are unique to Indian culture

Happy Navratri 2020: Rangolis are unique to Indian culture. Rangolis symbolize festivities, cheer and a general sense of wellness around us. No Indian festival is complete without rangolis. During Navratri, rangolis often bring out the best in creativity in people. The charm of this art form is its simplicity, the local materials used and the basic designs - floral and geometrical. What can be more Indian than rangolis! We make rangolis so often but do we know the origin of making these unique patterns on the floor start? What is the legend behind rangolis? Let's take a look.

It is not quite clear exactly when this art form first started. The origin of the rangoli finds mention in Chitralakshmanam, an old Indian treatise on art forms. According to legends, Lord Brahma is behind the creation of rangolis. After the child of a priest died, people were extremely unhappy and they prayed to Lord Brahma to bring the boy back. Brahma was so moved by the prayers that he asked the king to make a painting of the boy and later he 'gave' life to it and that's how the first rangoli was made. There are several stories surrounding the how and when the first rangoli was created.

The beauty of rangolis is that it does not require expensive items or a canvas to create it. The floor is the canvas and colours available locally are used to make it. Rangoli patterns are traditionally made with soaked and dried rice powder. In eastern India, mainly in West Bengal, it's called 'alpana' or patterns made with a thin paste of rice flour and water. Colours are not commonly used.

In other parts of the country, coloured rice powder is used to create the designs. People also use flower petals or a combination of both and candles or diyas. Rangoli patters are different for Onam, Lakshmi Puja, Diwali, Navratri and other auspicious occasions. Many people believe rangolis bring good luck!

Wishing you a Happy Navratri!