Happy Lohri 2020: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics

Lohri, the Punjabi harvest festival, is a celebration of the winter crop season. On Lohri festival, a bonfire is lit; popcorns, peanuts, rewari and gajak are distributed to all neighbours, friends and relatives. Lohri is also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi. A feast, song and dance programme is arranged and every one welcomes the good crop. It holds special significance for the newly-married couple or the new-born child in the family as family members and relatives gather together to celebrate their first lohri. Women perform gidda, the folk dance of Punjab and men perform bhangra dance to celebrate the Lohri festival. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebration, and prayers are offered to the holy fire followed by distribution of sweets and prasad (holy offerings).

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til, Udi patang te khil geya dil, Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti, Rabb kare sabda bhala... Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy lohri!

