Happy Kiss Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages And Greetings

Kiss Day 2022: Kiss Day is marked on February 13 every year. (Representational)

When it comes to expressing your love, nothing can compete with a kiss. Celebrating this feeling of affection, Kiss Day is marked on February 13 every year. Just before Valentine's Day, lovers get a chance to seal their love with a kiss. Apart from the loving gesture, it's also good to mark the day with words that show how much you care for your loved one. If your special one is living miles away, Kiss Day greetings can be a great way to celebrate your love for each other.

Take a moment to express your love with these Kiss Day wishes and greetings.

-- There's magic in you and I feel it most intensely when you kiss me. Happy Kiss Day.

-- Your kiss can make me feel a million butterflies in my heart. Here's raising a toast to such beautiful moments we share. Happy Kiss Day.

-- A kiss is the best way to add spark to our bond of love now and for eternity. Happy Kiss Day.

-- My words may fail to express my love for you. But my lips won't lie when they kiss you. Happy Kiss Day.

-- Here's a moment when I would stand still and forget about the world as we share a kiss. Happy Kiss Day.

-- Let us cherish all our moments of joy and love with a beautiful kiss. Happy Kiss Day.

-- Here's a kiss to make you feel special, loved and cherished on this special day. Happy Kiss Day.

-- Sending a million kisses your way to make you feel warm and loved. Happy Kiss Day.

-- A kiss is the most beautiful expression of love and I would share this expression with you. Happy Kiss Day.

-- With just a kiss you can melt my heart and turn my life into a magical experience. Happy Kiss Day.