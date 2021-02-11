Happy Hug Day 2021: 10 Best Things A Simple Hug Can Do

Happy Hug Day: Celebrate Hug Day on the 6th day of the Valentine's week

Happy Hug Day 2021: Hugs speak more than words can. The sixth day of the Valentine's week is reserved for hugs and if you haven't yet found the right words for your special someone yet, Hug Day is the perfect opportunity. Amid the pandemic, with social distancing and drastically reduced human contact, many among us may be running short on hugs. Hugs heal. Several experts believe that hugs can reduce your stress hormone and couples who hug more end up the happiest. A tight hug to a bear hug or a sloppy hug, the Valentine's week, when love is in the air, becomes special on Hug Day.

Hugs help people feel connected and reduce feeling lonely or isolated Hugs help in better blood circulation and releases endorphins in the body, say experts According to study by researchers at the Carnegie Mellon University, "more frequent hugs protected people from the increased susceptibility to infection associated with being stressed" Hugs are good for mental health, produce happy hormone or oxytocin According to a study, oxytocin may be a link between hugging and lower blood pressure level Hugs can reduce tension and help one feel positive Hugs can be an important exercise in building trust between two people; it's an assurance of love and care Studies have found that hugging can boost bonds between two people Hugs remind us that we're together in any situation and we can overcome any challenge Hugs have lon been dubbed as the "the universal medicine"

"If you're angry at a loved one, hug that person. And mean it. You may not want to hug - which is all the more reason to do so. It's hard to stay angry when someone shows they love you, and that's precisely what happens when we hug each other" - Walter Anderson

"The best place in the world is in the arms of someone who wll not only hold you at your best, but will pick you up and hug you tight at your weakest moments" - Unknown

"I began to realize how important it was to be an enthusiast in life.... If you are interested in something, no matter what it is, go at it at full speed ahead. Embrace it with both arms, hug it, love it and above all become passionate about it. Lukewarm is no good. Hot is no good either. White hot and passionate is the only thing to be" - Roald Dahl