Brother's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes To Share With Your Loving Brothers

National Brother's Day is celebrated every year on May 24 in United States. This day was founded by C. Daniel Rhodes of Alabama to celebrate brothers and their strong bond. It is a great opportunity to recognize and honor the brothers in our lives.

People often confuse Brother's Day with Sibling Day but Brother's Day holds different observance celebrating the bond of brothers. To celebrate your remarkable bond of brotherhood with your brother, here are a few happy wishes and quotes to share with your brothers:

Brother's Day Wishes

Dear brother, Today you are not here by my side.. But we r close in each others thought. And my love will always be with you. I love you & miss you so much...

Brothers are like streetlights along the road. They don't make distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile.

You are the friend I've got by born and I am so grateful to have you in my life. Happy Brother's Day dear.

I used to share my toys with you, now I share my feelings too. Happy Brother's Day to the most caring one.

I have not seen any superhero, but I see you every day doing awesome works. Happy Brother's Day.

Brother's Day Quotes