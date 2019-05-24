Brothers Day 2019: Messages, Pics, Wishes You Can Send To Your Brother

Brothers Day Quotes: Make your brother feel special today by sending heartfelt messages.

National Brother's Day is observed in the United States every year on May 24. It is a day to celebrate the beautiful bond of brothers. Brother's Day is dedicated to your brother, your cousin, your brother-in-law - all who hold a very special friendly part in your life. From playing to fighting, to being jealous to understanding, this relation goes through so many emotions and phases, but when the time comes to test this relationship, brothers are always united with the sibling. Cheers to brotherhood! Happy Brother's Day!

Happy Brother's Day: Here are some of the messages, wishes, photos and greetings you can send to your brothers today:

Dear brother, I know we fight a lot, but you must know that it's only you whom I love to fight with and get back to, every single time. No one like you. happy Brother's Day!

Brother's Day: Enjoy the day with your brother today.

I want to thank you for being you. Smart, intelligent, loving, caring... My go-to person for everything. The most dependable and reliable person in this world! Happy Brother's Day to you.

Happy Brother's Day: A brother is someone you can always count on.

I love every single surprise you give me. You cheer me up when my chips are down and can brighten even the dullest of my days. I love you, brother. Happy Brother's Day!

Brother's Day: Brothers can cheer up a solemn day! Happy Brother's Day!

A special bond like no other, No one in the world like you brother! Happy Brother's Day!

Brother's Day: My partner-in-crime who always has my back.

You have my back all the time, no matter how much I annoy you! Happy Brother's Day!

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019