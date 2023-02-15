"Happily Hanging Up My Boots": BJP Veteran To NDTV On New Role As Governor

CP Radhakrishnan has been named the new Governor of Jharkhand

Veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, CP Radhakrishnan, today resigned from the party to take charge as the new Governor of Jharkhand.

CP Radhakrishnan handed over his resignation letter to state BJP President K Annamalai this morning.

Mr Radhakrishnan will replace Ramesh Bais who will now take over as the new governor of Maharashtra. Speaking to NDTV, on his new role, he said, "I am happily hanging up my boots as we call it in cricket."

On being asked if his new role as the governor will impact his political goals, Mr Radhakrishnan said, "I have only two aspirations - to link India's holy rivers and retrieval of the part of Kashmir occupied by Pakistan. I'd be a small part of this mission".

Mr Radhakrishnan is the third BJP leader from Tamil Nadu to be appointed as Governor after L Ganesan and Tamilisai Soundararajan - who have also served as BJP state presidents in the past.

He said it's a matter of pride for the entire state. "This is a proof of the love and affection the Prime Minister and the President have for Tamil tradition, culture and people," he said.

He dismissed the opposition's allegations that Governors in non-BJP-ruled states function as the party's agents. "It's a propaganda. None of them work as BJP agents," he said.

Mr Radhakrishnan said he will do everything to protect the constitution as the new Governor of Jharkhand.

When asked whose style would he follow, Mr Radhakrishnan quipped, "I have my own style."