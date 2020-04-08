'Inspires Us To Face Every Crisis': PM Modi Greets People On Hanuman Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Lord Hanuman is a symbol of devotion, strength. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to greet Indians on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti which celebrates the birth of Hindu God Hanuman.

"The life of Pawanaputra (son of wind God), which is a symbol of devotion, strength, dedication and discipline, inspires us to face and overcome every crisis," the PM tweeted in Hindi.

हनुमान जयंती के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भक्ति, शक्ति, समर्पण और अनुशासन के प्रतीक पवनपुत्र का जीवन हमें हर संकट का सामना करने और उससे पार पाने की प्रेरणा देता है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

Lord Hanuman, son of wind God Pawan, is described to have superhuman-like qualities in the holy scriptures. A devotee of Lord Ram, he played a crucial role in the battle with Ravana in Lanka, according to Ramayana, a Hindu scripture.

Every year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on full moon day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Lord Hanuman is known to be a symbol of strength and energy by his devotees and his birthday is celebrated with prayers, puja and processions.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this year and the nationwide lockdown, the government has asked people to not step out and celebrate the occasion at their homes. The Centre has asked states to take enough precautions so that people do not congregate outdoors.

हनुमान जी के सभी भक्तों को हनुमान जयंती के अवसर पर ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ। हनुमान जी के आशीर्वाद से मनुष्य जाती को बहुत ही जल्द कोरोना के इलाज में प्रभावी "संजीवनी" मिलेगी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal also greeted citizens on the day and said that with the blessings of Lord Hanuman, the world will soon get an effective "sanjeevani" (medicine) for coronavirus treatment.

Most of the big temples have been shut in the country as the festival is celebrated not only in North India but also in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.