Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana, arrested after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home, were granted bail by a Mumbai court today.

The couple has been named accused in two FIRs under the charges of sedition, promoting enmity and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

They were sent to a 14-day judicial custody on April 24 by a Bandra court.