Hanuman Chalisa Event: Madhya Pradesh Government Vetoes Bhopal College Fine On Students

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said college told to "make students understand".

Reacting to a private college near Bhopal having penalised some hostellers for arranging a gathering without permission — for a group recital of Hanuman Chalisa — the Madhya Pradesh has said there will be no fine. "Where will students recite Hanuman Chalisa if not in Hindustan," said Home Minister Narottam Mishra, speaking to reporters.

Management of Vellore Institute of Technology at Kothri Kalan, about 60km from Bhopal, has said students can otherwise pray as they please, but no group event is permitted even inside hostel rooms without permission. Around 20 students had gathered, and the college fined seven of them Rs 5,000 each.

The minister today said, "The issue isn't what it's being seen as. It was just that there were complaints about noise. Some students' parents had also called up the college officials."

"We've told the college there will be no fine. They should make students understand the issue. I have also told the District Collector to inquire," he added.