Hanukkah 2020: Traditions, Wishes, Food And All About The Jewish Festival

Happy Hanukkah: Know all about the Jewish festival of lights

Hanukkah 2020: The eight-day Jewish winter festival of lights is called Hanukkah. It begins each year on the 25th day of the month of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar, which usually falls in November or December. This year, Hanukkah began after sundown on Thursday and will continue till December 18. Hanukkah, which means "dedication" in Hebrew is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah or a sacred candle with eight branches, traditional foods, games and gifts. Hanukkah greetings with messages of peace, light and love are exchanged.

Hanukkah 2020: Traditions and customs

Hanukkah commemorates the day when the Temple in Jerusalem was rededicated after Jewish warriors defeated the Greek armies. Hanukkah celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Traditionally on each day of the eight nights, a candle is added to the menorah after sundown and the ninth candle known as the shamash or helper, is used to light the other candles. The Jewish across the world recite religious verses and blessings during Hanukkah. After prayers the menorah is displayed at the window.

Hanukkah 2020: Traditional foods and celebrations

Most dishes enjoyed during Hanukkah are fried. Traditional potato pancakes known as latkes and donuts filled with jam are a must in Jewish households. Other famous Hanukkah holiday food items people enjoy include deep fried cheese puffs, pretzels and apple cake. Most of the traditional food items are fried in oil, symbolic of the oil that lasted eight days.

Hanukkah 2020: Greetings and messages

"A very Happy Hanukkah to all those celebrating in California and across the country! May these eight nights of reflection be filled with light, love, and hope," Kamala Harris, US Vice President elect tweeted.

"Jared and I send warm wishes to all who are celebrating Hanukkah across the country and around the world," Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter.

