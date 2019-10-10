Hajj 2020 Application Process Starts Today. Here's How You Can Apply Online

Hajj 2020: The Hajj pilgrimage is obligatory for Muslims and is part of their religious duty.

The application process for Hajj 2020 has begun today, October 10, and will continue till November 10. Hajj is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims. It is believed that Hajj, one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith, brings the followers closer to Allah and cleanses their sins. The Hajj pilgrimage is obligatory for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of taking the journey. "The online applications for Hajj 2020 will be accepted between October 10 and November 10 this year," the Hajj Committee Of India said and elaborated on the online procedure to file the application.

Hajj 2020: Know The Process Of Filing Hajj Application Online And On Mobile App:

To apply for Hajj 2020 application online, use this direct link: hajcommittee.gov.in

Click on "Online Application" on the top bar of the page.

Then Click on "New User Registration" and a form will appear.

Submit details like your name, state, district, mobile number, email id, login password and the security code.

Click on the check box - "I confirm that information furnished by me is correct."

After filling in the details, hit "Submit". A One Time Password will come on your registered phone number.

Fill the OTP to verify the details.

Now, login using your user name (phone number) and password.

A form will appear that will ask you for personal details, parameters and also indicate Embarkation Fare Details that you need to confirm.

Once all the details are filled, you need to upload the following: Photograph, Passport scanned copy (First and Last Page), Address Proof and Bank pay-in-slip

The last step will be to fill in payment details and print the form.

The same steps can be followed on Mobile App Haj Committee of India available on Google Play Store to follow the Hajj application process.

