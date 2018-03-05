Hailstorm Destroys Crops In Uttar Pradesh, Officials Assess Damage

There is 100 per cent crop losses in some villages, a legislator said (Representational)

Hundreds of acres of crops were damaged on Sunday after hailstorm hit some 36 villages in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.Tehsil teams have been sent to ascertain the loss and the report will be out today, officials said. "No casualty has been reported," additional district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Shyam Sundar Sharma said hundred per cent loss was reported in Raypur, Manakpuri, Musumna, Khuslagarhi, Tilkagarhi, Khanpur, Managarhi, Bhagwangadhi and adjoining villages, where wheat and mustard crops were damaged. Rameshwar, block pramukh of Nandgaon, said 15 villages in his region suffered damages due to the hailstorm.Sub-divisional magistrate Chatta Rajendra Pensiya assured that teams have been sent to affected villages to ascertain the loss as well provide adequate help to those in distress. He said some birds were killed in the hailstorm.

