Gyanvapi Mosque Committee Approaches Supreme Court After Survey Allowed

The Gyanvapi mosque committee of Varanasi has gone to the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court order that gave a go ahead for a "scientific survey" of the mosque complex by the Archaeological Survey of India or ASI.

The High Court had rejected a plea by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which had challenged the lower court order for a "scientific survey" at the mosque premises.

The High Court had also directed ASI to "find out" whether the "present structure" has been built over a "pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple".