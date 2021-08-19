'Gwalior Woman Forced To Drink Acid Dead': Delhi Women's Commission Chief

Swati Maliwal had last month, too, urged the Madhya Pradesh government to act on the case.

A 22-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment in the national capital after allegedly being forced by her husband to drink acid last month died today, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women has said.

Expressing sadness at her death, Ms Maliwal appealed to the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure the case registered on the incident was pursued.

"With great sadness you are all informed that 'Gwalior's daughter' is no more with us. She fought a long battle against acid attack, but breathed her last today. We appeal to the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure speedy justice to the daughter," Ms she tweeted.

On June 28, the woman was subjected to the crime by her husband and her in-laws for failing to fulfill their dowry demand. The two got married in April this year, a PTI report had said.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi for treatment, where she made a statement before a magistrate.

In July, Ms Maliwal wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying the culprits in the crime be arrested as soon as possible.

In a tweet on July 20, she alleged that a weak case had been filed in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the matter and that no arrests had been made. The Delhi Commission for Women also posted a disturbing photo of the victim hospitalised with critical injuries.

A day later, a case of attempt to murder was registered against the in-laws. One of the accused was arrested and a search was launched for the others, PTI reported.

Chief Minister Chouhan then replied to Ms Maliwal saying action had been taken in the case.