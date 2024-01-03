Guwahati Airport Handled Record 5.6 Million Passengers In 2023

On Christmas Eve of 2023, a record 19,290 passengers were handled by the airport in a single day.

The Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam's Guwahati handled around 5.6 million passengers in 2023, an increase of a million compared to figures from 2022 when the airport handled 4.6 million passengers.

In 2023, the airport run by Adani Airports handled around 2.9 million arriving passengers and 2.7 million were departing fliers.

In 2023, the Guwahati airport handled over 46,000 aircraft. Among them, about 23,300 arrival and departure flights each. In 2022, the number was about 41,000.

"We are happy that in the recent calendar year 2023, we have exceeded the previous year's passengers number by 10 lakh, with a 17 per cent growth, one of the highest in the country. We are happy because we could handle this volume in a terminal that has less than half the passenger handling capacity. We are waiting eagerly to commission the new terminal this year that has double capacity than our current demand. We will have connectivity with Jaipur, Bhubaneswar and Bangkok this year and working with a few more domestic and international destinations this year," said Utpal Baruah, the Chief Airport Officer (CAO), at Adani LGBI Airport.

The airport has witnessed an increase of 5,600 flights when compared to 2022.

Last year, the airport had domestic connectivity with Jaipur and Bhubaneswar and Bangkok was the only international destination connected with the airport.

