Gurugram Man Duped Of Rs 78,000 By Sextortion Gang: Cops

Members of a sextortion gang allegedly duped a man of over Rs 78,000 here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the man, on April 30, he got a video call on his WhatsApp from a girl who was nude. She later convinced him to take off his clothes during the video call and recorded it.

"After some time, I got a call from a mobile number who posed as a crime branch officer. He asked me to pay Rs 20,000 and threatened me that he would circulate my nude video clip on social media," he said in the complaint.

"I transferred Rs 20,000 but he again asked me that if I want to get the clip deleted, I will have to pay. After that I got scared and I had transferred Rs 58,999 again on a mobile UPI number. Later, I found myself duped and moved to the police", as the complainant said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the IPC at cyber crime, west police station on Wednesday, said police.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to identify the accused.

