Pressure Pak To Probe Guru Nanak Palace Demolition: Amarinder Singh To PM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pressure Pakistan government to probe the reported demolition of centuries-old Guru Nanak Palace. He also offered to get the property rebuilt if Centre manages to secure Islamabad's permission for it.

The palace, in Pakistan's Punjab province, has been partially demolished by vandals, who also sold its precious windows and doors, a media report said on Monday.

In a letter to PM Modi, Amarinder Singh asked PM Modi to seek probe in the "wanton destruction" of the property and bring to justice those involved. He called for urgent steps to restore the remaining structure through scientific conservation.

In a press statement, Amarinder Singh said his government would rebuild the palace if the Centre gets permission for it from Pakistan. "The building, which some media reports cite to be around four-centuries-old and has been visited by a large number of Sikh pilgrims, has been rapaciously pillaged and destroyed."

He said it has caused great consternation in the state as it had happened at a time when the two countries are poised to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The "Palace of Baba Guru Nanak", said to have been built over four centuries ago, was frequented by a number of Sikhs from across the world, a Pakistan media report had said. A group of locals not only partially demolished the structure allegedly in connivance with Auqaf department officials but also sold its precious windows, doors and ventilators, it added.