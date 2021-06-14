Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day: Significance, Quotes Of The 5th Sikh Guru

Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev, the 5th Sikh Guru

Today is the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev. The fifth Sikh Guru had compiled the first edition of the holy Sikh scripture, the Adi Granth, which was later expanded into the Guru Granth Sahib. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh paid homage to Guru Arjan Dev on his 415th Martyrdom Day "for his supreme sacrifice" and "contribution towards the compilation of Adi Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the construction of Sri Harmandir Sahib." In 1588 AD, Guru Arjan Dev laid the foundation of the Harmandar Sahib known as Golden Temple.

Quotes of Guru Arjan Dev

"By the Grace of God, I am cured of the disease of egotism, and Death no longer terrifies me" Guru Arjan Dev

"Don't create enmity with anyone as God is within everyone." - Guru Arjan Dev

"The Lord of man and beast is working in all; His presence is scattered everywhere; There is none else to be seen." - Guru Arjan Dev

"By forgetting the Supreme Lord, all the ailments cling to the man" - Guru Arjan Dev

Know about Guru Arjan Dev