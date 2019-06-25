Gurmeet Ram Rahim Wants Parole. 'Every Convict Has Right' Says Jail Minister

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in two rape and one murder case

Rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is entitled to make a parole request, as are all convicts who have served a year of their sentence, Haryana jail minister KL Panwar said today, adding that he has forwarded the request to the Sirsa district administration. The minister also claimed there were no politics involved in the timing of the request, pointing out that the state could have released Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh before last month's national election had it so chosen.

"Everyone is equal before the law and he has all the rights to request for parole. He submitted his request and we forwarded it to the commissioner of police, DM (Sirsa) and SP (Sirsa). Further talks will be initiated on the basis of the reports," the minister explained.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole request was earlier acknowledged by the superintendent of his jail, who claimed the prisoner was not a "hardcore criminal" and had not violated any rules in jail.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has finished a year of his 20-year sentence. He is convicted in two rape cases and the murder of a journalist, for which he was sentenced to a life term. The 51-year-old is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

In April, he was denied interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court; he wanted to attend the marriage of his foster daughter on May 10. The court turned down the request citing the law and order situation ahead of the national election. Haryana voted on May 12, in the sixth phase of the polls.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief had sought a month's parole for farming his fields in Sirsa, officials said. A senior police official said the report would be prepared keeping in view merits and demerits of the plea.

Sirsa police officials have approached the Revenue Department to ascertain how much land the Dera chief owns.

With input from ANI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.