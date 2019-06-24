Gurmeet Ram Rahim Seeks Parole, Jail Chief Praises Him For 'Good Conduct'

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has finished one year of his 20-year sentence.

Rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is not a "hardcore" criminal and had a good conduct in prison, the jail superintendent of Rohtak district said while seeking opinion from Haryana's Sirsa district administration on whether to grant parole to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. He also added that Ram Rahim has not committed any crime in prison. This comes amid the Dera chief's 42-day parole application on which the Sirsa police is yet to give its report to the deputy commissioner.

The term "hardcore" criminals, as experts say, pertains mainly to history-sheeters - a term used to describe people who have a long criminal history.

The Dera sect head has sought parole for farming at his fields in Haryana's Sirsa, officials said. A senior police official said the report on his parole will be prepared keeping in view merits and demerits of the plea.

"The report will be prepared taking into account merits and demerits of the parole, if granted. On a routine basis, we prepare reports on parole applications based on merits and demerits of each case," he said.

On receiving the letter, Sirsa Police has approached the Revenue Department to ascertain how much land the Dera chief owns.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has finished one year of his 20-year sentence. He is convicted in two rape cases and the murder of a journalist, for which he was sentenced to a life term. The 51-year-old is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

Following his application for the parole, the jail superintendent had written to the Sirsa district administration. In a letter, the official had sought a report on whether releasing Gurmeet Ram Rahim on parole would be feasible or not. He mentioned in the letter that the Dera chief has not violated any rules in jail.

Last month Gurmeet Ram Rahim was denied an interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High court. He sought the bail to attend the marriage of his foster daughter.

State Health Minister Anil Vij said Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh or any other prisoner is entitled to seek parole if criteria is met as per the law.

"His or anyone else's case will be considered on merit. He will be granted parole if he fulfils the conditions for it," he said.