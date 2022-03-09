Woman Accuses Bihar Cricket Chief Of Trying To Rape Her At Delhi Hotel

The cricket administrator allegedly tried to rape the woman at a Delhi hotel

The director of an advertisement firm has alleged that Bihar Cricket Association's chief tried to rape her in Delhi last year when she met him over pending payments.

Following a complaint by the woman at Parliament Street police station, an FIR was filed yesterday against Rakesh Tiwary, working president of the Bihar cricket body, under sections relating to rape and assault on a woman.

According to police, the incident took place in July last year. The woman lodged a complaint on Sunday and the FIR was filed the next day.

The woman, who lives in Gurgaon, has said in her complaint that the Bihar Cricket Association had roped in her firm for handling advertising work for a tournament they organised in March last year. But even after the work was done, the association did not pay them.

On July 12 last year, when Rakesh Tiwary was in Delhi, the woman decided to meet him with a request to clear the dues. The cricket administrator took her to a five-star hotel to discuss the matter and allegedly molested her there, the woman has alleged.

Police said they are investigating the matter further.

The chief of the Bihar cricket body, Rakesh Tiwary is reportedly close to top cricket administrators in the country and key political leaders.