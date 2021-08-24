Gupkar Alliance's Resolution To Fight To Restore J&K's Special Status

The Gupkar Alliance has called for the reunification of J&K. (File photo)

Jammu and Kashmir's Gupkar Alliance, led by veteran politician Farooq Abdullah, today passed a resolution to fight for restoration of article 370 and other rights of the people of the union territory.

After a two-hour long meeting, the People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) called the scrapping of J&K's special status as "unconstitutional". The alliance of the regional parties, including, the National Conference and the PDP, said they will never accept the centre's decision and vowed to fight against it.

The resolution demanded "the restoration of constitutional status of J&K as on August 4, 2019", stressing on the "re-unification of J&K and Ladakh as a state".

On August 5, 2019, the center scrapped Article 370, which gave the special status to J&K. The state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Today's meeting was held at Farooq Abdullah's residence where the Gupkar declaration was passed, a day before the scrapping of Article 370 two years ago.

In the wake of centre's decision, thousands of people were detained during an unprecedented clampdown in Kashmir. Among them three former Chief Ministers - Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. They were detained for several months.

"Our basic agenda is the restoration of special status that was taken away from us," said Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, the PAGD spokesman. He alleged that the "rights of people have been trampled upon" and their fight is for restoration of these rights.

Mr Tarigami said officers from outside have been brought and given important roles and local officers have been sidelined.

"People of J&K are being humiliated. Their resources have been usurped by outsiders," he added.