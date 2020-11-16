Jharkhand Elderly Couple Protests Liquor Consumption In Public, Killed: Cops

Gumla:
An elderly couple was beaten to death for protesting drinking of liquor in public in Jharkhand's Gumla district, the police said on Monday.
The couple - Saini Gop, 70 and Phulo Devi, 65 - were beaten to death on Sunday evening, the police said.
Police official Janardhanan told PTI Bhasha that some people were drinking alcohol near the village. A dispute arose over drinking in public and they started beating the elderly couple, he said.
A case has been registered against five people and the police is conducting raids to arrest the accused, he added.