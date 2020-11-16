Jharkhand Elderly Couple Protests Liquor Consumption In Public, Killed: Cops

The elderly couple was beaten to death near Satpara Ghatta village in Jharkhand. (Representational)

An elderly couple was beaten to death for protesting drinking of liquor in public in Jharkhand's Gumla district, the police said on Monday.

The couple - Saini Gop, 70 and Phulo Devi, 65 - were beaten to death on Sunday evening, the police said.

Police official Janardhanan told PTI Bhasha that some people were drinking alcohol near the village. A dispute arose over drinking in public and they started beating the elderly couple, he said.

A case has been registered against five people and the police is conducting raids to arrest the accused, he added.