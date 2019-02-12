Gujjar Protest Continues, Quota Proposal In Rajasthan Assembly Today

Protesting members of the Gujjar community even set up tents around the tracks.

As the protesting members of the Gujjar community refused to quit their agitation till their demand for five per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutes is fulfilled, Congress leaders in Rajasthan said that the state government will announce a plan on Wednesday to break the deadlock.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot discussed the issue with his ministers and other Congress leaders following which some Congress legislators indicated that the government will move the Special Backward Status (SBS) quota Bill for the Gujjar community in the state assembly on Wednesday.

"There is unrest in the state and the country. The chief minister is serious about the issue," Jitendra Singh, a Rajasthan lawmaker, said.

Sports Minister Ashok Chandna said that members of the Gujjar community are camping on railway tracks, people are suffering and a major solution is in the offing.

A Congress legislator from Gujarat, Himmat Patel, met Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla at the protest site on Malarna Dungar railway tracks and conveyed it to the protesters that his party will definitely provide a solution. But the Gujjar leaders refused to budge from the tracks and roads.

"We have not received any communication from the state government so far. Our dharna will continue and we will not go back until the government hands over 5 per cent quota order," Vijay Bainsla, son of Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, said.

Scores of people from the Gujjar community in Rajasthan, led by the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (GASS), have been protesting at railway tracks at Sawai Madhopur demanding implementation of the 5 per cent reservation that was promised to them by the state government since Friday. They have even set up tents around the tracks.

The Congress had promised the Gujjars 5 per cent reservation in its election manifesto and it is now bound to deliver, say protesters.

The protest has severely affected traffic on the highways and train movement along the Delhi-Mumbai line. On Tuesday, they blocked Chaksu town whereas traffic on the Agra-Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway-11 in Dausa district, state highway in Nainwa of Bundi district, Malarna road in Sawai Madhopur and the Karauli-Hindaun road at Budla village in Karauli district continued to suffer.

The agitation turned violent on Sunday as protesters clashed with the police personnel near Dholpur.

"The law and order situation is under control," Director General of Police (Law and Order) ML Lathar said.

The North Western Railway alerted that three trains were cancelled and two diverted on Tuesday.

