Couple Gets Married At Police Station After Wedding Called Off Over Food

A wedding ritual in Surat that was abruptly halted due to an alleged shortage of food at the venue was completed at a police station, after the bride approached the cops against the groom's family's decision to snap ties, despite his willingness to marry her.

The incident took place in Varachha area of ​​Surat on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Kumar, the couple, Rahul Pramod Mahto and Anjali Kumari - both of whom are from Bihar - were supposed to get married at Lakshmi Hall.

At the wedding hall, the couple had nearly completed their rituals when the ceremony was abruptly halted by the groom's family over an alleged shortage of food that was being served to relatives and guests.

"Most of the rituals were completed. Only the exchange of garlands were left. The two families had an argument over an alleged shortage of food, following which the groom's side refused to go ahead with the wedding," Mr Kumar said.

Upset by the behaviour of the groom's family, the bride and her family approached the police for help, the DCP said. "The woman said Mr Mehto is ready to proceed with the wedding but his family wasn't agreeing," he said.

Police said the groom and his family were then summoned to the police station to resolve the matter with the bride's family.

"The groom's family agreed to continue the wedding after we helped them resolve the matter. The bride raised concerns over the possibility of a fresh fight if they returned to the marriage hall. So we allowed them to complete the rituals (exchange of garlands) and get married at the police station," Mr Kumar said.

He added that police decided to intervene keeping in mind the woman's future. "We adopted a positive attitude and helped them get married," he said.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad in Gujarat)