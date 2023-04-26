Gujarat Sanitation Worker Inhales Toxic Gas While Cleaning Sewer, Dies: Cops

As per the preliminary probe, the victim died due to asphyxiation. (Representational)

A 23-year-old sanitation worker died apparently due to inhalation of poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer in Tharad town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday, police said.

The dead worker was hired on contract by Tharad municipality for cleaning sewers. The incident occurred in the afternoon when two sanitation workers entered a manhole to clean the sewer, a police official said.

"When these workers did not come out, local people informed the fire brigade. While one of them died on the spot, another worker was pulled out alive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital," he said.

As per the preliminary probe, the victim died due to asphyxiation. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

