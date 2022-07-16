"Doesn't Spare The Departed": Congress Slams PM On Charges On Ahmed Patel

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gujarat police on Friday contended before the court that activist Teesta Setalvad was a part of a "larger conspiracy" by Congress veteran Ahmed Patel against Narendra Modi.

New Delhi:

The Congress on Saturday refuted the allegations against veteran party leader late Ahmed Patel that he had hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the Gujarat government, led by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, after the 2002 riots.

While opposing the bail application of activist Teesta Setalvad, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gujarat police on Friday contended before the court that she was a part of a "larger conspiracy" by Ahmed Patel to falsely implicate people in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

