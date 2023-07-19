Streets Flooded, Cars Submerged As Heavy Rain Batters Gujarat

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts.

Gujarat was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday, causing flooding in several areas. Torrential rain caused severe waterlogging in Rajkot, Surat and Gir Somnath districts after the state received 300 mm of rainfall in the last few hours, forcing the evacuation of 70 people.

Visuals on social media paint a grim picture in many areas with streets flooded, cars submerged and shops closed due to severe flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions in the coming days.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Severe waterlogging in Dhoraji city of Rajkot district due to incessant rainfall. (18.07)



Around 300 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the last few hours. 70 people have been shifted to safer places. pic.twitter.com/oaf5Z03q5R — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Sutrapada taluka in Gir Somnath district received the highest rainfall in the state, with 345 mm in just 14 hours since 6 am on Tuesday while Dhoraji taluka in Rajkot district received a 250 mm in just 14 hours, with 145 mm recorded in just two hours.

Surat was hit by heavy rains, with around 104 mm of rainfall recorded during the day. Parts of Junagadh district also experienced torrential rains.

Due to the heavy inflow of water, 43 of Gujarat's 206 reservoirs have been placed on high alert, 18 are on alert mode, and warnings have been issued for another 19, the state government said in a statement.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) have been placed on high alert in light of the current rainfall situation.