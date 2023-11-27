Gujarat Police Use Paramotor For Surveillance, Video Goes Viral

The policeman was monitoring the Lili Parikrama in Junagarh.

A video showing a policeman in Gujarat carrying out an aerial survey of the city of Junagarh on a paraglider has gone viral on social media. It has been posted on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) by Gujarat Police and several other users. The clip has found its way on other websites too like Reddit. In the clip, the policeman is seen using a paramotor, a motorised paraglider that is powered by a small two-stroke engine strapped to the back of the pilot.

According to Gujarat Police's post on X, they used the paraglider to monitor the Lili Parikrama in Junagarh. It is an annual pilgrimage during which devotees move around spiritually significant mount Girnar located in Junagadh district.

The Gujarat Police employ paragliding for effectively monitoring the Lili Parikrama in Junagadh. pic.twitter.com/HHl0B18lYo — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) November 24, 2023

The parikrama is held in the month of Kartik (according to Hindu calendar), which usually falls in November and starts from the temple of Bhavnath.

The fair attracts around 1 lakh visitors from across India.

The video gaining traction on social media shows the policeman carrying out the surveillance of the city from his paramotor.

X users liked the idea, but some of them suggested using drones for effective monitoring.

"Wow! Futuristic implementation. Looks like in the future, drone policing will happen," commented one user.

"You can Give Training accordingly Your Requirements. But use drones, much much better option," commented another.

A paramotor is used like a paraglider, with the pilot getting a running start. He then gives the paramotor some gas via a hand-held throttle to gain lift. Taking off and landing are typically performed in an open field.

There are no formal certification requirements for paramotor pilots, but the policemen in Gujarat were trained to use the machine.