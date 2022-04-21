Jignesh Mevani, Dalit Leader And Gujarat MLA, Arrested By Assam Police

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from a Circuit House in Palanpur last night.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who had extended support to the Congress in September 2021, was arrested by the Assam Police from a Circuit House in Gujarat's Palanpur late last night. He was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today.

The reason behind the arrest of Mr Mevani, a Dalit leader and convenor of political party Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, is not clear yet. His Twitter account however, shows that some recent tweets by him have been withheld due to a request by authorities.

Mr Mevani's aides say they haven't been given a copy of the FIR or police case yet.

The Assam Police, which arrested Mr Mevani, plan to take him from Ahmedabad to Guwahati today.

Jignesh Mevani is the Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam. He is a lawyer activist and former journalist. He is an independent MLA, but has extended support to the Congress.

Jignesh Mevani along with political activist and JNU's former students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar had held a press conference with Congress's Rahul Gandhi in September last year, where Mr Kumar had joined the Congress party and Mr Mevani extended his support to Mr Gandhi till the end of his term as an independent MLA, following which he would join the Congress.

