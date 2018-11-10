Gujarat Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults 6-Year-Old In Public Toilet

Police said the man followed the girl to a toilet and locked it from inside and sexually assaulted the child.

All India | | Updated: November 10, 2018 20:06 IST
The accused has been charged for aggravated penetrative assault (Representational)

Valsad: 

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in a public toilet in Valsad in Gujarat, police said Saturday.

Police said the man, identified as Alok Mishra, followed the girl to a toilet and locked it from inside and sexually assaulted the child.

"The child's shouts were heard by passersby who nabbed Mishra and handed him over to the police. Mishra is a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and works at a tea stall here," the Valsad city police station official said.

He said Mishra has been charged for aggravated penetrative assault under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

