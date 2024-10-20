Advertisement

UK Man Bites Off Teen Girl's Face In Front Of Horrified Bus Passengers

A 19-year-old girl suffered a horrific attack on a bus when a stranger bit off part of her face, leaving her requiring 50 stitches.

Darren Taylor has been sentenced to almost seven years in prison after the attack

A teenager in the UK suffered a horrific attack on a bus when an inebriated stranger allegedly assaulted her. According to Metro, the incident occurred last year when Darren Taylor, 53, began making inappropriate comments about Ella Dowling and her friends. An argument between them followed, but as the bus pulled up at the Promenade and the teen tried to get off, Taylor lunged at her. He grabbed the 19-year-old's face and repeatedly bit her nose and mouth. The violent assault lasted approximately five minutes, leaving Ms Dowling severely injured.

With the help of her friends, she managed to escape and bystanders held Taylor until the police arrived. He was arrested for causing grievous bodily harm with intent after leaving the teen student severely injured. Her left nostril to the lower part of her top lip was detached, except for a thin layer of skin. Her lip on the right side was also split open and she had visible bite marks over her nose and mouth. 

The young woman was quickly taken to Cheltenham General Hospital before moving to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for emergency surgery. She required 50 stitches for her injuries. 

In March 2024, Taylor pleaded guilty to GBH with intent at Gloucester Crown Court. On July 18, he received a sentence of six years and nine months in prison, accompanied by a lifelong restraining order.

Ella, a social work student at Portsmouth University from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, said, ''The pain I felt when he sank his teeth into my face is something which will stay with me forever. He was like a dog with a toy – moving his head side to side. I put my hands around the back of his head because I knew if I didn't he would rip my lip and nose off completely. When I saw my face for the first time after the attack, I didn't recognise my own reflection, and I couldn't look in the mirror for months after that.''

Ms Dowling revealed that the traumatic experience left her with lasting effects. She hasn't taken the bus since the incident due to her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Whenever she leaves her house, she requires constant reassurance, needing to be on the phone with her mother or a friend due to an intense fear of being attacked again.

She added, ''People say my scar is healing well but for me, it's more than a scar, it's a disfigurement and a permanent reminder of what's happened to me. I smile and speak differently which is something I'm going to have to learn to live with for the rest of my life.''

Detective Constable Sophie McGough commented, ''The injuries Taylor caused were some of the worst I have ever seen. His actions that evening were dreadful, and I am relieved that he will now serve time behind bars.''

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
