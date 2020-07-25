Gujarat Logs 1,081 New COVID-19 Cases In Biggest 24-Hour Spike

13,944 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in Gujarat (File)

Gujarat on Saturday logged the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 1,081 new infections, taking the total count to 54,712 while 22 patients died, including 11 in Surat, the state health department said.

The death count in the state now stands at 2,305.

782 patients have been discharged after recovery, raising the number of recovered cases in the state to 39,612, it said.

Surat continues to report the highest number of new cases in the state. On Saturday, it added 276 more patients, taking the count to 11,969.

Ahmedabad added 180 new cases, taking the tally to 25,529. With four more patients dying due to the infection, the death count of the city rose to 1,572.

Surat has become second worst-affected district in the state after Ahmedabad, the department said.

Among other districts, Vadodara reported two deaths, while Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Kutch and Rajkot reported one death each.

In terms of new cases, Vadodara reported 94 new cases, followed by Rajkot (65), Bhavnagar (41), Junagadh (37), Banaskantha (34), Gandhinagar and Surendranagar 29 each, Bharuch, Dahod and Mehsana 25 each, Gir Somnath and Jamnagar 23 each, Patan 21, Kutch and Valsad 19 each, Panchmahal (18), Narmada (12), Kheda (11). Anand, Mahisagar, Morbi and Sabarkantha reported 10 cases each.

With 13,944 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the total count has reached 6,20,662, which comes to 214.52 tests per day per million population, the department said.