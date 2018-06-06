Gujarat Lawmaker Jignesh Mevani Says He Received Death Threat Jignesh Mevani's associate Kaushik Parmar, who received the threat on a mobile phone this afternoon, lodged a complaint in Vadgam.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said a complaint has been registered against Rajvir Mishra for threatening Jignesh Mevani. (File) Ahmedabad: Dalit leader and Gujarat lawmaker Jignesh Mevani today alleged that a man threatened to shoot him.



Mr Mevani's associate Kaushik Parmar, who received the threat on a mobile phone this afternoon, lodged a complaint in Vadgam, Mr Mevani's assembly constituency in Banaskantha district.



"Parmar handles Mevani's office in Vadgam. Based on his complaint, we registered an FIR against the caller who had identified himself as Rajvir Mishra," said police sub-inspector RP Zala.



The man allegedly called Mr Parmar and threatened to shoot Mr Mevani, Mr Zala said.



A case under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) was registered.



Mr Parmar told police that he carries a mobile phone with an old number of Mr Mevani's, and the number is known to many people in the Vadgam assembly constituency.



Mr Mevani took to Twitter after learning about the threat, giving out details such as the number from which Mr Parmar received the threat call.



Mr Mevani also alleged that despite getting such threats in the past on Facebook and Twitter, but the state police took no action.



Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, a local outfit, announced that Dalit activists will meet the state police chief in Gandhinagar tomorrow to demand 'Y' category security cover for Mr Mevani.



Dalit leader and Gujarat lawmaker Jignesh Mevani today alleged that a man threatened to shoot him.Mr Mevani's associate Kaushik Parmar, who received the threat on a mobile phone this afternoon, lodged a complaint in Vadgam, Mr Mevani's assembly constituency in Banaskantha district."Parmar handles Mevani's office in Vadgam. Based on his complaint, we registered an FIR against the caller who had identified himself as Rajvir Mishra," said police sub-inspector RP Zala.The man allegedly called Mr Parmar and threatened to shoot Mr Mevani, Mr Zala said.A case under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) was registered.Mr Parmar told police that he carries a mobile phone with an old number of Mr Mevani's, and the number is known to many people in the Vadgam assembly constituency.Mr Mevani took to Twitter after learning about the threat, giving out details such as the number from which Mr Parmar received the threat call. Mr Mevani also alleged that despite getting such threats in the past on Facebook and Twitter, but the state police took no action.Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, a local outfit, announced that Dalit activists will meet the state police chief in Gandhinagar tomorrow to demand 'Y' category security cover for Mr Mevani. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter