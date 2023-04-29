Gujarat High Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Request In Defamation Case Today

The case will be heard by a new judge of the Gujarat High Court after Justice Geeta Gopi recused herself from hearing the case by saying "not before me".

Justice Gopi directed the court registry to hand the case over to the Chief Justice AJ Desai or assigning it to a different bench. It came a day after Mr Gandhi went to the High Court.

The Congress leader went to the High Court on Tuesday after his appeal was dismissed in the lower court to freeze his conviction in the case.

Last month, the metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat convicted Mr Gandhi of criminal defamation and sentenced him to two years in jail. The case was filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over Rahul Gandhi's "Modi surname remark".

The two-year jail sentence was enough to bar Mr Gandhi from parliament. The law states that if a member is convicted of any offence for two or more years, his or her seat will be declared vacant. One can only stay in the parliament if the conviction is suspended.

The Gujarat court granted him bail and gave him 30 days to file an appeal.

In his appeal in the Surat court to freeze the conviction, Mr Gandhi said the court treated him harshly and was overwhelmingly influenced by his status as an MP.

The judge disagreed with Mr Gandhi's contention and said he had "Failed to that by not staying the conviction and denying an opportunity to contest the election, an irreversible and irrevocable damage will be caused to him".

After the court setback, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in Delhi. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee had sent him a letter to vacate his 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow, which he had since 2005.