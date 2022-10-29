Gujarat Government's Big Move On Uniform Civil Code Ahead Of Polls

The outgoing Cabinet of the Gujarat government is holding a meeting today

The outgoing Cabinet of the Gujarat government has today moved a proposal to constitute a committee, along the lines of the one in Uttarakhand, under a retired High Court judge, to evaluate all aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the State.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Saghavi is scheduled to address a press conference later today in which he is set to announce the members of the UCC panel.

On Friday, the Uttarakhand government had announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

"We have taken a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Uttarakhand will be the second state after Goa to implement this," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said.

"We will bring UCC for the people, irrespective of them being from any religion and section of the society," Mr Dhami added during his address in Champawat.

In May this year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had also announced that the UCC would be brought into the state soon.

However, a debate over the UCC has sparked in several states.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed it "an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move", and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the Central Government to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy and rising unemployment.