Gujarat Gang Targeted Grindr App Users, Robbed Them At Knifepoint, Busted

Police in Gujarat have busted a gang who used the popular LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr to lure the users and rob them off by threatening them at the knifepoint.

The Dungra Police in the industrial city of Vapi successfully dismantled a criminal gang that targeted individuals through the dating app Grindr. Authorities launched a swift investigation following a grave incident on August 12, when a young man was lured to a secluded, unlit area near the Bharat Petroleum station in Karwad. Upon arrival, the victim was ambushed by three assailants who assaulted him, threatened him at knifepoint, and forcibly stole Rs 14,000 cash before fleeing the scene.

Utilising advanced technical analysis, law enforcement identified and apprehended the suspects within hours in the Karwad locality. The arrested individuals have been identified as 19-year-old Shahbaz Abdul Aziz Chowdhary, 20-year-old Zaheer Samiullah Khan, and 19-year-old Jawahar Ramnaresh Yadav, all originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh and temporarily residing in Vapi. Police successfully recovered the full stolen cash amount directly from the suspects upon their arrest.

Investigating officers revealed that the gang systematically exploited online dating platforms to target unsuspecting individuals seeking personal connections. The suspects created fake profiles on the Grindr app and similar platforms to schedule in-person meetings in isolated, dark locations, where they subsequently robbed the victims. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police BN Dave, the young trio turned to this systematic crime spree in pursuit of quick and easy monetary gain.

Following the initial complaint, a second victim stepped forward to report a similar robbery executed by the same group using the dating app. Law enforcement officials noted that perpetrators of such crimes frequently rely on the victims' reluctance to report incidents due to deep-seated fears of social stigma, public embarrassment, or potential exposure. Consequently, many similar offences often go unreported in industrial hubs where migrant workers and local residents interact online.

However, with all three suspects currently in police custody on remand, authorities expect further details regarding the full extent of the gang's operations to emerge as the interrogation proceeds. The successful operation highlights the need for public vigilance when arranging offline meetings through social media and dating applications. Local police have urged citizens to report any similar suspicious activities or personal encounters to prevent future occurrences.