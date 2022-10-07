Gujarat Flogging: Men In Viral Video Are Local Cops, Say Police Sources

The flogging of some Muslim men, who were allegedly caught throwing stones at a Garba venue in Gujarat's Kheda, was done by some local cops, the Gujarat police sources have told NDTV.

The viral videos showed the men being tied to poles and beaten with sticks while a crowd of hundreds clapped and cheered in Undhela village of Kheda district.

Amid huge outrage over the videos, which have gone viral on social media, state police chief Ashish Bhatia ordered an inquiry into the incident yesterday.

"I have ordered an inquiry. We will take disciplinary action depending upon the gravity of the charges," Ashish Bhatia told NDTV.