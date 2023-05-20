Gujarat Family Goes For Picnic, 6 Members Drown In Sea: Cops

6 members of a family allegedly drowned in the seawater in Gujarat's Bharuch. (Representational)

At least six members of a family allegedly drowned in the seawater in the Bharuch city of Gujarat, police said late Friday night.

The incident took place at Dajej Beach in Bharuch when a family hailing from Muller Village had gone for a picnic.

Police said that two people are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

"Six members of a family of Muller village who went for a picnic on the Dahej beach of Bharuch have died due to drowning in the seawater. Two people are undergoing treatment in a private hospital," Leena Patil, DSP, Bharuch said.

