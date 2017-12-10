Gujarat Election 2017 Live: PM Modi To Address Four Rallies Today

Gujarat Elections: PM Narendra Modi will address his first rally today in Palanpur.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Gujarat election rallies.



10:59 (IST) Both BJP and Congress have been making sharp remarks against each other. The high-voltage campaign turned ugly on Thursday when now-suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar called PM Narendra Modi "neech" in a political remark. The BJP, which has been ruling in Gujarat and at the centre, latched on to the comment and demanded apology after which Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi suspended the senior leader. 10:21 (IST) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is also set to address several election rallies today in Kheda's Dakor, Aravali district's Aravali and Shamlaji, and Banaskantha district's Deodha. He will also speak at a public meeting in Gandhinagar's Kalol where PM Narendra Modi will also address an election rally.

10:14 (IST) As Gujarat observed the first phase of assembly elections, both BJP and Congress expressed confidence over winning the crucial elections. "I am seeing that BJP is headed towards a historic victory," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in tweet on Saturday . Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Gujarati to say the Congress would bring change to the state. 10:06 (IST) Preparations are underway for PM Modi's election rally in Banaskantha district's Palanpur, ANI reported. Gujarat: Preparations underway for PM Narendra Modi's election rally in Banaskantha district's Palanpur #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/brEgy8MqQf - ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2017 Preparations are underway for PM Modi's election rally in Banaskantha district's Palanpur, ANI reported.

A day after Gujarat observed the first phase of assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address election rallies in Palanpur, Sanand, Kalol and Vadodara today.In the first phase, 89 of the state's 182 assembly constituencies in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat underwent polling and witnessed about 68 per cent turnout. The Election Commission responded, after there were several allegations of EVM malfunctioning, saying that about 0.5 per cent of the total ballot units and control units - which make up the EVM - had to be replaced during voting.The second phase of Gujarat assembly election is scheduled for December 14 and the results will be announced on December 18.