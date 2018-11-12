Gujarat Seeking Law To Curb Fake News: State Deputy Chief Minister

It is necessary to stop such practice (of spreading fake news and information): Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel today said the state government is mulling a law to curb the spread of fake news and information on social media.

He said some people with malafide intentions were misusing social media to create enmity between castes and communities, to harass people and destabilise the country.

"Such misuse of social media would harm the country's unity, peace and security. Inciting conflicts between various castes and communities, spreading religious rumours or about any person is not good," Mr Patel said today.

"It is necessary to stop such practice (of spreading fake news and information). While some laws are being enacted (at the Centre), the Gujarat government is also mulling to enact a law in this regard," he added.

He said the state government is taking time to bring such a law to ensure that people do not see it as "censorship" imposed by the government.

"Discussions (in the government) are going on for the last three-four months on how the law can be implemented. People should not feel we are imposing censorship on them," Mr Patel said.