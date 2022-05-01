Gujarat Day: Here's How The Day Will Be Celebrated This Year

This year Gujarat Day celebrations will take place in Patan.

Gujarat Day is observed on May 1 to mark the creation of Gujarat as a separate state. In 1960, two states - Gujarat and Maharashtra - were carved out of Bombay State. Since then, May 1 is celebrated in both the states with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Grand events are organised to celebrate the culture, heritage and legacy of Gujarat. A state-level program is organised to mark the occasion. Usually, these celebrations have been held in the capital Ahmedabad, but this year it will take place in Patan.

A police parade and several cultural programmes are planned for Gujarat Day this year. Bikers from different wings of the state security apparatus will exhibit stunts. Preparations for the event are already underway.

Significance

Gujarat and Maharashtra were carved out as a result of the Bombay Reorganization Act, 1960. Both these states were formed on the basis of linguistic lines. Two significant groups had emerged in the erstwhile Bombay State, who held demonstrations and protests to demand a separate state for themselves. A majority of the Gujarati-speaking people settled in Gujarat.

Gujarat is often described as the “Jewel of western Indian” and is a hub of business and commerce.