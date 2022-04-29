Gujarat Day 2022: Know The Date, History And Significance Of This Day

Gujarat, at the time of the British Raj, played a key role in the economic development of the country.

While the world celebrates May 1 as the International Day of Workers, or Labour Day, this date has a special significance in Gujarat and Maharashtra. On this day, in 1960, these two states came into existence via the Bombay Reorganisation Act.

History And Significance

When India gained Independence, it was scattered into several princely states and provinces. These states were reorganised and merged into the Union of India. The States Reorganisation Act, 1956, proposed that the states be reorganised on the basis of languages spoken in those regions. Initially, the Bombay State was formed for people who spoke Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, and Kutchi. But two significant linguistic groups emerged in the Bombay State: those who spoke Marathi and Konkani, and others who spoke Gujarati and Kutchi.

These groups demanded a separate state for themselves. And, this led to the division of the Bombay State. The Bombay Reorganisation Act was passed in Parliament in April 1960.

To mark this historic occasion, the Gujarati-speaking people observe Gujarat Day on May 1. This day represents the legacy and cultural identity of Gujaratis. A number of events are organised to mark the celebrations.

Often described as the “Jewel of Western India”, Gujarat, at the time of the British Raj, played a key role in the economic development of the country. Gujarat continues to be a hub of business in the current times.