Gujarat Congress Vice President Resigns After Rahul Gandhi Appoints New Chief

Rahul Gandhi appointed Anklav lawmaker Amit Chavda as state party president following the resignation of Bharatsinh Solanki.

All India | | Updated: March 28, 2018 00:03 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gujarat Congress Vice President Resigns After Rahul Gandhi Appoints New Chief

Rahul Gandhi appointed Amit Chavda as president of the Congress'Gujarat unit. (File photo)

Ahmedabad:  Gujarat Congress vice president Maulin Vaishnav today resigned from his post after the central leadership appointed lawmaker Amit Chavda as president of the party's state unit. In a letter addressed to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Vaishnav said he was resigning to "make Chavda comfortable in selecting a new team".

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi appointed Anklav lawmaker Mr Chavda as state party president following the resignation of Bharatsinh Solanki. Mr Chavda is also the chief whip of the Congress legislative party in the state assembly.

Comments
Clarifying about his resignation, Mr Vaishnav said he was very happy to see Mr Chavda as the new party chief in Gujarat.

"I am grateful that Rahulji has chosen a young and dynamic party president for the state. It is common practice that a new president forms a new team. Thus, to make him comfortable in choosing his own team, I have tendered my resignation" said Mr Vaishnav.
 

Trending

Gujarat Congressamit chavda

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSAmit ShahPNR StatusMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................